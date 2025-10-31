Cars most frequently sold by owners within year revealed

31 October 2025 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Experts from the American analytics agency iSeeCars have compiled a list of luxury vehicles that owners are most likely to sell within the first year of purchase — and some results might surprise you, Azernews reports.

According to the study, the Land Rover Discovery Sport tops the ranking, with 29.8% of owners putting their vehicles back on the market within just 12 months. Analysts suggest that high maintenance costs, reliability concerns, and depreciation rates may be key factors driving early resales.

In second place comes the Porsche Macan, followed by a trio of Mercedes-Benz models — the GLB, CLA, and GLA — rounding out the top five.

The list also features the Land Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 5 Series, and Jaguar F-Pace.

Interestingly, iSeeCars noted that luxury SUV models dominate the ranking, indicating that while these vehicles are appealing for their prestige and performance, they often come with higher ownership costs and lower-than-expected practicality for everyday use.

Experts say the findings highlight a growing trend among premium car buyers who treat ownership as a short-term experience rather than a long-term investment — reflecting the fast-changing nature of the modern luxury car market.