'Above' Creative Tour organized within Art Weekend [VIDEO]

The project aims to present Baku as a global cultural capital, a city that unites tradition and modernity, brings together diverse ideas, and inspires future generations.

The festival spans some of the city's leading cultural venues, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, Icherisheher (Old City), Baku Modern Art Museum, Stone Chronicles Museum, Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, Baku Marionette Theatre, Republic Children and Youth Development Center, Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, QGallery, Baku Photography House, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, the-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Nine Senses Art Center, and other locations.

During the festival days, visitors have the opportunity to explore exhibitions, presentations, lectures, master classes, music sessions, tours, street art projects, and immersive street theatre performances across Baku.

As the central element of Art Weekend, water has been chosen as a symbol of sustainability, renewal, and collective memory. This choice is far from accidental: water serves as a metaphor for creative impulse, a mirror of transformation, and a bridge between humanity and nature. From philosophical, artistic, and ecological perspectives, water will stand at the heart of the Art Weekend’s concept.

Under the theme "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," the event immerses the city in a wave of creativity, emotion, and energy.

Over the course of three days, art lovers can expect an engaging and extraordinary weekend experience.

From 31 October to 2 November, the project "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" is being held in Baku. The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union.

The tour will be led by Asmar Babayeva, the chair of the ICOM National Committee and a well-known art historian.

The artists will present their works based on the festival's main theme, "Water." The Creative Tour aims to explore the significance of water as a source of life and an inspiring force for artists. Water is not just a physical element; it also symbolizes the human connection with nature, emotions, and culture.

As part of the project "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW", the "Above" Creative Tour will be held in a cultural space located on the rooftop of a historic building, where renowned artists and painters will present their studios, Azernews reports.

