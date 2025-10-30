US invites Azerbaijan to join planned Gaza stability force
The United States has invited Azerbaijan to participate in the planned “Stability Force” to be deployed in Gaza, Azernews reports, citing AnewZ sources.
According to the report, Azerbaijan has not yet made a final decision on the matter.
However, Baku’s position remains consistent; any participation must be based on a UN Security Council resolution that ensures international legitimacy and defines a clear mandate for the mission.
Earlier, Politico reported that several countries, including Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and Pakistan, were considered as potential contributors to the proposed international stability force for Gaza.
