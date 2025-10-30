State Musical Theater pays tribute to Elvis Presley [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new production has been unveiled at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, a musical titled "You Are the King," inspired by the timeless songs of the legendary 20th-century singer and "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley (1935–1977), Azernews reports.

The three-day premiere enthralled audiences with its captivating storyline, stunning music, impressive dance choreography, and exceptional performances, providing an unforgettable and enriching experience for theatergoers.

The musical, presented in Russian and featuring many of Elvis Presley's greatest hits, was written and directed by the well-known director and producer Ələkbər Tağızadə.

The musical's music director and conductor is Javad Taghizade, the set designer is Vusal Rahim, the choreographer is Kamila Aliyeva, the choir conductor is Honored Artist Vaqif Mastanov, the conductor is Samad Suleymanli, the concertmaster is Kamil Hasanov (a Presidential pensioner), the lighting designer is Rafayel Vagifoglu, and the assistant directors are Tamilla Aslanova and Polina Fyodorova.

The cast includes Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and Presidential pensioner Atilla Mammadov (Elvin), actors Rauf Babayev (Elvis Presley), Leonid Klets, and Elchin Ahədzade (Mayor Braun), Olga Georgiyeva, and Presidential awardee Mehriban Zaliyeva (Rose), Aydan Hasanova (Marilyn), Subhan Rustəmov (Steve), Mubariz Naghiyev (Voice), along with the theater's choir and ballet performers.

The plot revolves around two love stories: one that took place twenty years ago between two gifted musicians, Rose and Braun. From this relationship, Elvin was born, though he is unaware of it. He works in a bar owned by Braun, and his greatest aspiration is to prove himself as a singer and win the affection of the talented performer Marilyn.

Though at times discouraged, "The King of Rock 'n' Roll" (Elvis Presley) continues to inspire him in his dreams, pushing him to achieve success both in music and in love.

After Elvin reaches his goals, the King of Rock 'n' Roll symbolically passes on the artistic legacy by handing Elvin his microphone and saying, "Now you are the King."

While Elvis Presley may have passed away, his unforgettable music, his artistic heirs, and the love embedded in his craft keep his legacy alive. This message lies at the heart of the musical.