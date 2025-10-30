Ramina Saadatkhan's solo exhibition opens at Nine Senses Art Center [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A solo exhibition, "Fire, Water, and Kisses" by Azerbaijani artist Ramina Saadatkhan, opened on October 29 at the Nine Senses Art Center, Azernews reports.

The exhibition opened as part of the project "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," to be held on October 31-November 2.

The main theme of the exhibition is water, which serves as a symbolic element of the Art Weekend festival aimed at fostering meaningful dialogue with the international art community.

Ramina Saadatkhan' s new series "Fire, Water, and Kisses" is a poetic attempt to touch the primal elements—those elemental forces that cleanse the soul and bring one closer to understanding the language of the body.

Through the elements of "Fire, Water, and Kisses," the artist explores the dialogue between body and spirit, between the elements and emotions, inviting the audience into a world of contrasts where harmony emerges from eternal movement.

Saadatkhan shared with Azertag that the idea for the new series was inspired by the theme of water, proposed by the organizers of the art festival. However, the artist decided to expand the concept by juxtaposing fire with water and introducing a third symbol, kisses, as a metaphor for the fusion of opposites.

The artist added that the exhibition represents another stage in her creative experiments and personal self-discovery.

"I try to delve deeper into my inner self. Through painting, I better understand why I live and where I should go next. For me, it's a kind of meditation. A day spent without painting feels like a day not lived at all," she said.

Speaking about the audience's reactions, Saadatkhan outlined that each painting leaves space for personal feelings and interpretations:

"I would like the viewer to feel my inner world. Everyone sees the paintings in their own way—sometimes they notice things that I myself hadn’t realized. They find hidden meanings, and this helps me reveal myself more and more."

In an interview with journalists, Natalia Zhukova, the director of Nine Senses Art Center, pointed out that this exhibition is a continuation of a project, the first part of which was previously presented at the Sea Breeze resort.

"This is the natural development of the "Uomo Natura" exhibition. It’s about the natural, wild essence that lives within every person, especially within women. A woman is the source, the beginning of everything, and that beginning holds immense power. In her works, Ramina expresses her inner fears, desires, and expectations—a reflection of the female subconscious turned outward," she noted.

According to her, the project is about self-acceptance and developing an inner harmony with one’s own nature.

Speaking about the artist, Zhukova emphasized that Saadatkhan holds a special place in contemporary Azerbaijani art.

"Ramina is one of my favorite artists. She is unique, yet speaks the universal language of art. Her work carries the soul of Azerbaijan, and at the same time, she is an artist of international caliber. She has her own style, her own inner strength," the director of the art center stressed.

Ramina Saadatkhan is a graduate of the A. Azimov Art School and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. Her work blends painting, collage, and pop art with elements of abstract expressionism.

The first part of her exhibition, titled "Uomo Natura", is currently on display at the art center's branch at the Sea Breeze resort. In 2022, her piece "Energy of Chaos" was presented at the Azerbaijani Pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale, marking an important milestone in her international artistic career.

The exhibition "Fire, Water, and Kisses" is part of the large-scale Art Weekend program, which will take place in Baku from October 31 to November 2.

The project, dedicated to contemporary art, music, and creative dialogue, is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, with support from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union.