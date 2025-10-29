Azerbaijan exports over $115 mln worth of ethylene polymers in nine months

29 October 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Exports of ethylene polymers, one of Azerbaijan’s key non-oil chemical products, have continued to grow steadily this year, reflecting the country’s progress in diversifying its export base beyond hydrocarbons, Azernews reports. According to the latest statistics on non-oil exports, more than...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!