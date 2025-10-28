Azerbaijan and Belarus strengthen economic ties at intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

28 October 2025 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is taking place in Baku, marking another step toward deepening bilateral economic collaboration, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the meeting is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov from Azerbaijan and Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich from Belarus.

Discussions are focused on the implementation of the 2024–2025 Roadmap for cooperation between the two countries. The sides are exploring opportunities for joint projects across multiple sectors, including industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport, logistics, trade, and investment.

As part of the visit, the co-chairs of the Commission are scheduled to travel to the Fuzuli and Aghdam regions on October 29, where they will review several ongoing and potential reconstruction projects, underscoring Belarus’s interest in contributing to Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery and development efforts.