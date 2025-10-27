K-pop star KISU returns to Baku for unforgettable show [INTERVIEW]

27 October 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

K-pop star Choi Ki-su, known by his stage name KISU, has returned to Baku for his highly anticipated second concert, leaving a trail of excitement and energy in the air.

The South Korean singer-songwriter, formerly the lead vocalist of the boy group 24K, once again mesmerized his Azerbaijani fans with a performance that was nothing short of unforgettable.

Organized by Korean Shop Baku, the concert attracted a diverse crowd of music lovers to Hayal Kahvesi Baku.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, KISU shared his thoughts on returning to Azerbaijan for the second time.

Reflecting on his previous experiences in Baku, he expressed how special it felt to reconnect with his devoted Azerbaijani fans.

KISU also took the opportunity to speak about his personal life, revealing some of his favorite hobbies and interests outside of music.

On the topic of his future musical endeavors, KISU hinted at exciting new projects on the horizon.

Q: This is your second concert in Baku. How do you feel about returning to Azerbaijan?

A: I feel so happy to be back! The first time I came to Baku, the love and energy from the fans were unforgettable. I really missed that connection, so I’m very excited to see everyone again and share new memories together.

Q: What kind of atmosphere do you experience at your concerts in Baku? What do you especially enjoy about interacting with Azerbaijani fans?

A: The atmosphere in Baku is always full of passion and warmth. Azerbaijani fans have a very unique energy — they sing loudly, they smile all the time, and they make me feel at home even though I'm far from Korea. I love how sincere they are.

Q: What songs are included in your new concert program? Are there any special performances you've prepared specifically for Azerbaijani fans?

A: This time I prepared a mix of my solo songs, some special covers, and even a few surprises that fans haven't seen before. I wanted to make the show feel more personal and emotional, just for my fans in Baku.

Q: How did your concert in Baku go? Was there anything that particularly surprised or delighted you this time?

A: It was amazing! The fans were louder and more passionate than ever. What surprised me most was that they knew all the lyrics — even the Korean parts! That really touched me. I could feel how much love and effort they put into supporting me.

Q: How do your tours usually go? How do you prepare for concerts in different countries?

A: Before every concert, I always try to learn about the country and its culture, so I can connect better with the fans. I also practice a lot, both vocally and physically, to make sure I can give my best performance on stage, no matter where I am.

Q: Besides music, do you have any hobbies or interests that help you relax and find inspiration? What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I really enjoy photography and drawing — they help me calm my mind and find new ideas. I also like taking quiet walks or spending time in cafés, just watching people and listening to music. Those little moments inspire me a lot.

Q: What are your musical plans for the near future?

A: I'm currently working on new songs, and I hope to release another album soon. I also want to continue meeting my fans around the world and performing live. Music is my way of expressing love and gratitude, so I want to keep sharing that feeling as much as I can.

After the main concert, fans were thrilled to attend a fan meeting session, which was followed by an exciting afterparty.