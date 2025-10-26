President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the people of Austria on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter states:
“On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.
On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity.”
