President Ilham Aliyev awards Mikhail Zabelin with Order "For Service to Motherland" of 1st degree
Mikhail Zabelin has been awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 1st degree, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Zabelin was awarded the mentioned order for his long-term fruitful activity in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.
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