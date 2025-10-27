'Knots of Time' project to be presented in Bolnisi

27 October 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, prominent graphic artist, Professor Arif Huseynov's exhibition will open at the Bolnisi Museum in Georgia on November 5 as part of the "Knots of Time" project, Azernews reports.

The exhibition in Bolnisi, known for its rich carpet-weaving traditions and Azerbaijani community, will showcase 12 paintings created by the artist in 2024-2025. Distinguished by their engaging narrative themes, this series of works reflects Arif Huseynov's love and devotion to national traditions.

The series was created on canvas using mixed techniques. A carpet woven based on the artist's work "The Story of Two Souls" will also be presented at the exhibition. Created in the Traditional Technology Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the carpet's complex composition was made using 70 shades of colour. Note that this is the first time the artist's painting has been translated into the language of carpet art.

The artworks illustrating the stages of carpet-making will also be presented through a video created by AI.

As part of the project, the staff of the Children's Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will hold master classes titled "How to Make a Carpet?" for Bolnisi residents and visitors. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in all stages of carpet-making – from shearing the sheep and combing and spinning the wool to the actual weaving process.

The exhibition is supported by the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The event is organised in collaboration between the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Georgian National Museum.

The exhibition will be on display at the Bolnisi Museum until December 5, 2025.