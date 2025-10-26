FM Bayramov says that new agreement marks new era in Azerbaijan-UN Partnership [PHOTOS]

26 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has delivered a speech at an event celebrating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), Azernews reports.

In his address, Minister Bayramov highlighted the UN's crucial role as a cornerstone of multilateral diplomacy and extended his congratulations on the occasion of its 80th anniversary. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan'sactive and responsible membership in the UN, noting the country’s representation in key UN bodies, including its term on the Security Council from 2012–2013 and on the Economic and Social Council three times.

The Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan'sgrowing global influence is reinforced by its contributions to key UN initiatives. He pointed out Azerbaijan's leadership role during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023, its hosting of the 2016 Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations, and its upcoming hosting of COP29 in 2024.

Bayramov also mentioned that Azerbaijan will host two significant UN events in 2026 – the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day. He stressed that these events would highlight the connection between climate action and sustainable urban development, showcasing Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy and its leading role in global climate diplomacy.

The Minister reiterated Azerbaijan's full alignment with the UN's Global Agenda, emphasizing the country’s focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, driving digital innovation, advancing the rights of women and youth, and fostering humanitarian and intercultural dialogue. He also noted the successful completion of the Azerbaijan–UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021–2025, adding that the new agreement signed for 2026–2030 will usher in a new phase of partnership.

Bayramov also discussed the ongoing large-scale restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, following the restoration of its territorial integrity, and the country's consistent work to promote stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. He underscored the significance of the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8 this year and other agreements, which mark an important milestone in the regional peace process.

In closing, Minister Bayramov called for a strengthened partnership with the UN, emphasizing the need to explore new areas of cooperation and intensify joint efforts toward building a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.

At the end of the event, Azerbaijan and the UN signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.