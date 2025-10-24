Baku positions Middle Corridor as Eurasia’s new transport backbone

24 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

As global trade routes continue to shift under the weight of geopolitical uncertainty, Azerbaijan is accelerating its efforts to transform the Middle Corridor into a central artery of Eurasian logistics. The country’s strategy aims not only to enhance regional connectivity but also to reposition Azerbaijan as a key player in the emerging global transport architecture.

Speaking at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to unlock the full potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), commonly known as the Middle Corridor.

“We have been working closely with our partners in Kazakhstan and especially Georgia, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the full use of the existing infrastructure,” the minister said.

According to Nabiyev, cargo traffic through Azerbaijani territory has expanded dramatically since 2022, reflecting both the modernization of infrastructure and growing international confidence in the route.

“The volume of cargo passing through our territory has increased almost fivefold. In 2023, we had only one or two block trains from China, but last year this figure rose to almost 280. In the first nine months of this year, it has already reached 290, and we expect about 400 container trains by the end of the year - and this is not the limit,” he noted.

The Middle Corridor, which connects China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and onward to Europe, has become an increasingly viable alternative to traditional northern trade routes. One of its biggest advantages lies in reduced delivery times. Minister Nabiyev emphasized that transit time from the China-Kazakhstan border to the Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi has fallen from 53 days to 15–18 days, with further improvements in sight.

“Our colleagues in Brussels have noted that it is quite possible to reduce this time to about 14 days, and we believe in this,” he added.

In August, Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Kazakh railway authorities carried out a joint audit along the route to identify infrastructure and bureaucratic bottlenecks. With the support of an international consulting firm, the study covered the section from the Kazakh border to the Georgian ports and Azerbaijan’s Akhal-Tekelyak terminal.

As a result, a joint roadmap was signed in September, outlining specific actions to be completed by 2028. This marks a shift from ad-hoc improvements toward structured, cross-border coordination - a necessary step for transforming the Middle Corridor from a promising route into a reliable global transport network.

A key dimension of Azerbaijan’s connectivity agenda is the integration of the Zangezur Corridor, which Nabiyev described as “the main extension of the Middle Corridor.” The project, he said, underscores Azerbaijan’s determination to diversify its transit routes and solidify its role as a regional transport hub.

“Agreements on the Zangezur corridor were reached on August 8. Yesterday, it became known that for the first time since our independence and the war with Armenia, we have allowed Armenian grain to pass through our territory,” Nabiyev revealed.

According to the minister, the Zangezur Corridor could increase the Middle Corridor’s throughput capacity by an additional 15 million tons.

“This is not an alternative, but rather a factor that strengthens the reliability of the entire transport direction. If I am a customer from China and I want to be sure that my cargo will reach Europe, I must have various route options through the railways of Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Azerbaijan,” he explained.

Minister Nabiyev underlined that Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional connectivity extends beyond its borders. The country has invested approximately $1 billion in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a move that signals not just financial involvement, but also strategic foresight.

“We have gone beyond our borders and invested in the infrastructure of our friendly and neighboring Georgia,” he said, adding that the country’s modernization efforts encompass thousands of kilometers of renewed railway and nine international airports, including three in the liberated territories.

Since 2022, interest from Western partners in the Middle Corridor has surged, coinciding with Azerbaijan’s large-scale infrastructure upgrades. Yet, as Nabiyev pointed out, physical connectivity alone is not enough.

“The issue is not only in infrastructure. At the same time, it is extremely important to harmonize all bureaucratic procedures - customs, border, and other issues,” he emphasized.

Strategically located at the heart of Eurasia, Azerbaijan’s evolving role along the Middle Corridor marks a transition from a transit participant to a critical connector - and increasingly, a policy shaper in global logistics. The integration of the Zangezur Corridor adds a new geopolitical layer to this transformation, linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus into a unified trade ecosystem.

By enhancing efficiency, diversifying routes, and deepening regional partnerships, Baku is positioning itself as an indispensable link in the global supply chain - a role that may redefine the balance of trade across the continent.

As Minister Nabiyev concluded, “We are making all necessary efforts to bring the importance of the Middle Corridor to the attention of our partners in both the East and the West. The Middle Corridor can be much more important than the Northern route.”

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s proactive and strategic approach to developing the Middle Corridor underscores its ambition to become a pivotal hub in Eurasian logistics. Through significant infrastructure investments, enhanced regional cooperation, and targeted efforts to streamline bureaucratic processes, the country is not only boosting the corridor’s capacity and efficiency but also reshaping the broader geopolitical and economic landscape of transcontinental trade.

The integration of the Zangezur Corridor further solidifies Azerbaijan’s role as a critical connector, offering diversified and reliable transit options that respond to shifting global trade dynamics. As the Middle Corridor continues to gain momentum, Azerbaijan’s leadership and commitment position it as an indispensable actor in fostering a more interconnected and resilient global supply chain.