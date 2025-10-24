Baku hosts first-ever SOCGOV 2025 on AI and Social Transformation

24 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku is hosting the international conference SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for People and Transformation, focusing on the future of social services and innovative governance approaches, Azernews reports.

Held for the first time in Azerbaijan, SOCGOV 2025 aims to bring together local and international experts to evaluate the rapid development prospects of social services. The conference will explore innovative solutions, the application of artificial intelligence tools, and modern technologies to shape the future of social service delivery.

Key topics include resilience and innovation in citizen social protection. Experts will discuss digital governance and AI-driven transformation, the role of artificial intelligence in social services and social inclusion, as well as the future of the labor market, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship.

The event is expected to gather over 350 participants from more than 20 countries worldwide.