Azerbaijan, Serbia approve roadmap for SME cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 October 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Serbia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Belgrade, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Serbia’s Development Agency (RAS) approved a roadmap for bilateral collaboration, Azernews reports.

The document outlines the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 between KOBIA and RAS, aiming to strengthen cooperation in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Covering the period 2026–2027, the roadmap includes measures to support connections between Azerbaijani and Serbian SMEs, organize SME-related events, share best practices and business opportunities, establish collaboration among SME-related organizations, exchange data, and facilitate participation in jointly organized events.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOBIA, highlighted at the Intergovernmental Commission meeting and the Azerbaijan–Serbia Business Forum the importance of expanding cooperation in SME development. He emphasized the value of sharing experiences related to the SME House initiative and noted that Azerbaijan’s participation in the Baku Climate Pledge, promoted by KOBIA, would contribute to joint efforts.

Mammadov also provided a detailed overview of KOBIA’s activities and the support and services it offers to SMEs.