Azerbaijani and Georgian prime ministers meet in Tbilisi [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 22, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze during his working visit to Tbilisi, Azernews reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Asadov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to his Georgian counterpart. In response, I. Kobakhidze expressed gratitude and asked to extend his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

The leaders highlighted the significance of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum and expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of bilateral relations based on good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

Prime Ministers A. Asadov and I. Kobakhidze discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic and investment initiatives, transport and transit, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian projects, and other areas. They also reviewed ongoing joint projects in various sectors.