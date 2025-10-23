Azernews.Az

Shah Deniz profit tax grows 1.1 per cent as oil & gas sector drives fiscal inflows

23 October 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January–September 2025, profit tax revenues from the Shah Deniz gas field amounted to 1.748 billion manats, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

