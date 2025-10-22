Vietnam and Finland vow to strengthen aviation ties

22 October 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, To Lam, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have pledged to strengthen cooperation in aviation training and human resource development, according to the Vietnamese daily Nhan Dan (People), reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement pilot training programs in Europe that meet international and European aviation safety standards, the report stated.

During To Lam’s state visit to Finland, the two leaders also agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, according to the Vietnam News Agency on Tuesday.

As part of this new strategic framework, the two countries committed to deepening cooperation in key areas such as trade, innovation, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Finland’s renowned education system and Vietnam’s rapidly expanding aviation sector make this collaboration particularly promising. With global demand for pilots expected to surge in the coming decades, this partnership not only benefits Vietnam’s workforce development but also strengthens Europe-Asia connectivity in the aviation industry.