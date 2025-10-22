Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov attends Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

22 October 2025 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

The forum’s opening session is currently taking place at the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theater, with the participation of Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other high-level representatives from various countries.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov departed for a working visit to Georgia on October 21 to participate in the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Azernews reports.

