AZAL flight carries Azerbaijani experts to Yerevan for civil society meeting [PHOTO]
Yesterday, an AZAL aircraft landed in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Azernews reports.
According to reports, the flight carried Azerbaijani experts traveling to Yerevan to participate in a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society.
Sputnik Armenia confirmed the information, noting that the special flight from Baku arrived in Yerevan at approximately 16:00.
It should be recalled that the Armenian Center for Security Policy Research earlier announced that roundtable discussions would take place in Yerevan on October 21–22, bringing together representatives from both sides to exchange views and foster dialogue between the two nations.
