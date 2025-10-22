Azerbaijan, Estonia deepen diplomatic ties as Baku-EU Dialogue gains momentum

22 October 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Estonia have agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in Baku during the first half of 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna.

Azernews reports that during the meeting, Minister Bayramov highlighted the positive trajectory of Azerbaijan’s engagement with the European Union, noting that since early 2025, the dialogue between Baku and Brussels has shown “very positive dynamics and renewed vitality.”

Azerbaijani top diplomat also underlined the rapid development of the country’s transport and logistics sector, emphasizing that freight traffic along the East–West Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent since 2022.

“This growth demonstrates Azerbaijan’s emerging role as a key transit hub connecting Asia and Europe,” he said.

Turning to regional issues, the foreign minister confirmed that the process of dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group—a structure rendered obsolete after the normalization of the situation in the South Caucasus—will be completed by the end of this year.

The joint press conference reflected the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic outreach both regionally and with European partners, underscoring Baku’s growing influence as a reliable actor in the evolving Eurasian landscape.