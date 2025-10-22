Reza Deghati visits Baku to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned photographer Reza Deghati has visited Baku to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Garabagh War, Azernews reports.

During his trip, Deghati's photographs of Azerbaijan, with a special focus on the Garabagh region, were exhibited in various locations. His works were showcased at the Tsinandali International Classical Music Festival in Georgia, as well as in exhibitions in the French cities of Toulouse, Bayonne, and Labastide-Rouairoux, in August and September.

Deghati was also the first photographer to display his work, particularly his images of Azerbaijan and Garabagh, at the newly opened "Image Garden" in Saint-Benoît, Poitiers, France. Situated in the historic 16th-century region, this open-air cultural space was designed as a modern venue for exhibitions, and its inauguration featured Deghati's photographs. Visitors to the exhibitions included students, schoolchildren, and art lovers.

From August 22 to September 7, Deghati was invited as a key speaker and mentor at the 9th International Photography Meeting of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), held in China's Hunan and Inner Mongolia regions.

During the event, Deghati travelled with over 400 photographers from 40 countries, including China, visiting various locations over 15 days. They gave presentations on the social impact of photography and the truths of Garabagh, with Deghati sharing his personal experiences.

Reza Deghati noted that, of all the photographers at the event, only the Turkish representative had objective knowledge of Garabagh, while the others mainly held one-sided views based on Armenian sources.

Believing photography is the most powerful tool for conveying truth, Deghati expressed his confidence that lasting peace would eventually be established in the region, a peace that will be celebrated alongside the people of Azerbaijan.