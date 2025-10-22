Azerbaijan strengthens economic ties with Latvia, Estonia, and Finland

22 October 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today’s event marks a new stage in strengthening economic partnerships between Azerbaijan and the business communities of Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, said Ziya Hajiyev, Secretary General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, during a conference held as part of B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from the four countries, Azernews reports.

According to Hajiyev, the Baltic and Northern European countries are globally recognized for their innovative economies, sustainable industrial models, and advanced digital solutions.

"In turn, Azerbaijan presents new opportunities for cooperation as the economic hub of the South Caucasus and a regional leader in energy, transport, logistics, and modern agriculture," he noted.

The event follows the recent signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and business and industry associations from the three European countries.

“These agreements are not symbolic gestures,” Hajiyev stressed. “They serve as a practical roadmap for building long-term, institutional cooperation between our business communities.”

He highlighted several key areas with strong potential for collaboration, including green energy and renewable technologies, the digital economy, innovative ecosystems (including startups), as well as agriculture and the food industry.

Hajiyev also noted that over the past decade, the Azerbaijani government has approved various strategies and action plans aimed at developing the agricultural sector. Today, ministries such as the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy actively support investors.

Additionally, Azerbaijan offers favorable conditions for agricultural exports, including tax and customs incentives and preferential trade regimes with CIS and Islamic countries.