Central Bank forecasts $3.7bln current account surplus for current year
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that the national economy will grow by 2.2% in 2025 and 2% in 2026, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov announced during a press briefing today on interest rate corridor parameters, Azernews reports. He also noted stronger growth expectations for the non-oil and gas sector, projecting an expansion of...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!