Wednesday October 22 2025

Central Bank forecasts $3.7bln current account surplus for current year

22 October 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that the national economy will grow by 2.2% in 2025 and 2% in 2026, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov announced during a press briefing today on interest rate corridor parameters, Azernews reports. He also noted stronger growth expectations for the non-oil and gas sector, projecting an expansion of...

