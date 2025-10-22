Culture Ministry announces results of special scholarship program [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A press conference has been held at Baku Dost Center regarding the results of the competition organized within the framework of the "Special Scholarship Program in Culture and Creative Industries", Azernews reports.

During the conference, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated that systematic and substantial efforts in the field of culture and creative industries started with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated 2022. This decree approved the Social-Economic Development Strategy for 2022–2026, where key targets for this sector, such as ensuring dynamic development, strengthening export potential, and setting result indicators, were outlined.

Saadat Yusifova said that the main priorities in applying these trends in Azerbaijan include ensuring sustainable development, strengthening human capital, and increasing export opportunities. In this regard, the number of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises is planned to increase by 5 percent, the share of culture and creative industries in GDP is expected to reach 10 percent, and export figures are projected to rise by 10 percent. The main objective is to increase the number of participants in international cooperation platforms by 10 percent.

She also noted that the action plan for the strategy includes the creation of certification programs and a special scholarship program for studying abroad, tailored to the demands of modern, competitive creative fields. The Ministry of Culture is the main implementing body in this regard. It is planned that 1,000 individuals from the cultural and creative industries will have their skills enhanced and certified, while 60 individuals will study abroad. The creation of special educational programs is also one of the priority areas.

Saadat Yusifova outlined that these initiatives aim to contribute to the sustainable development of the sector and strengthen Azerbaijan's position in international markets.

"By the decision of the Ministry's Collegium, the Special Scholarship Program in Culture and Creative Industries has been approved. This program aims to train professional personnel in creative fields, promote specialization, and develop innovative approaches. Within the program, support is provided to young people in areas such as theater, design, architecture, the gaming industry, audiovisual arts, performance, and creative technologies," she added.

Currently, 44 scholarship recipients are studying at 33 higher education institutions in 16 countries.

The Deputy Culture Minister stated that the global economy is increasingly based on creativity, knowledge, and innovation.

"Culture and creative industries have now become not only a cultural sector but also one of the most dynamic and profitable areas of the economy. The key to the development of this sector is human capital — the formation of skilled, forward-thinking, and entrepreneurial individuals," she said.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of entrepreneurial entities in this field.

According to statistical data, the number of such entities was 21,022 in 2022, 22,024 in 2023, 22,852 in 2024, and reached 23,990 in the first half of 2025.

A video showing the names of the winners of the scholarship program was then presented.

Later, the Advisor to the Culture Minister Jesaret Valehov, mentioned that any Azerbaijani citizen wishing to study abroad can apply for the "Special Scholarship Program in Culture and Creative Industries."

He explained that applications are carefully reviewed and the process is organized by a special commission.

"The process is carried out transparently and under camera surveillance. The evaluation is done anonymously," he added.

Finally, the names of the winners were announced, and journalists' questions were answered.