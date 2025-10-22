Renowned children’s author joins literary meeting [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary meeting has been held at the F. Kocharli Republic Children's Library with the participation of renowned children's writer Gulzar Ibrahimova and students of School No. 1, a General Education Boarding School, Azernews reports.

The event highlighted Gulzar Ibrahimova's contributions to children's literature, and a brief presentation was given about her works in the library’s collection.

Following this, the writer presented her literary works written for children and shared her thoughts on the educational significance of their content.

During the meeting, the students became acquainted with the author's works such as "The Water Fairy and the Fisherman", "The Adventures of Sirus and Virus", and "The Golden Fish's Wish".

They engaged in a Q&A discussion based on these works. The writer answered the students' questions and provided detailed information about the themes of her books.

At the conclusion of the event, a library staff member introduced various examples of literature to the children, offering advice on selecting books that align with their interests and how to develop good reading habits.

The event aims to foster children's interest in literature, develop their reading habits, and support the growth of their creative thinking skills.