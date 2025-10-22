New Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan deal aims to boost SME services and innovation

22 October 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Astana, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA /KOBİA) and Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber. The agreement focuses on cooperation around Azerbaijan’s “SME House” model, Azernews reports.

The MoU was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of SMBDA, and Murat Karimsakov, Chairman of the Board of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The agreement outlines collaboration on the potential application of Azerbaijan’s SME House model in Kazakhstan. Under the memorandum, SMBDA will share its experience in establishing and managing SME Houses — a one-stop service centre for entrepreneurs — with the Kazakh side. The cooperation will include organising training programs and visits, offering advisory support for developing the necessary legal framework, adapting SME House services to the needs of Kazakhstan’s small businesses, and exchanging information on support infrastructure, innovative solutions, and digital services for SMEs.

As part of the visit, SMBDA representatives also participated in the 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan Business Council. Speaking at the event, Orkhan Mammadov emphasised that the Council has become a key platform for fostering cooperation, sharing expertise, and exploring partnership opportunities between entrepreneurs of both countries. He reaffirmed SMBDA’s support for such platforms and its commitment to organising business missions, facilitating meetings, and supporting joint projects.

Additionally, SMBDA officials met with Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), at the organisation's new headquarters in Astana. The meeting focused on Azerbaijan’s activities and upcoming initiatives during its chairmanship of CICA’s Business Council.

Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of CICA for the 2024–2026 period by decision of the CICA Council of Ministers. As part of this role, the Business Council is chaired by SMBDA.