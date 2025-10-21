Azernews.Az

Netflix Q3 revenue set to rise on back of fresh hits

21 October 2025 20:16 (UTC+04:00)
Netflix is set to report a strong 17% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching approximately $11.5 billion for the third quarter, with adjusted earnings projected at $6.97 per share. These results would align with the company’s own guidance, which anticipated steady growth driven by a powerhouse lineup of original content and strategic initiatives, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

