Netflix Q3 revenue set to rise on back of fresh hits

21 October 2025 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Netflix is set to report a strong 17% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching approximately $11.5 billion for the third quarter, with adjusted earnings projected at $6.97 per share. These results would align with the company’s own guidance, which anticipated steady growth driven by a powerhouse lineup of original content and strategic initiatives, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!