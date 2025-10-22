Estonia to open embassy in Azerbaijan

22 October 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Estonia plans to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

“This is an important step toward strengthening our bilateral relations,” Tsahkna said, emphasizing Tallinn’s commitment to deepening its presence in the South Caucasus. “We need to enhance our representation,” he added.

The decision marks a new stage in Azerbaijan–Estonia ties, reflecting growing political dialogue and expanding cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and cultural fields.

It is worth noting that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia date back to the early years of independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Both nations, once part of the Russian Empire and the USSR, have since built cooperative ties grounded in shared membership in the Council of Europe and the OSCE. Estonia supported Azerbaijan’s accession to the Council of Europe and backs its Euro-Atlantic integration. High-level visits, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and joint initiatives in IT and banking underscore the partnership. Cultural links are also strong, with an Azerbaijani community in Estonia and educational institutions reflecting mutual respect and enduring friendship.