Azerbaijan awards Yagub Eyyubov "Istiglal" Order - decree

22 October 2025 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Eyyubov was awarded the mentioned order for his great contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been awarded the "Istiglal" Order, Azernews reports.

