Spain urges EU to end seasonal time changes

22 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on the European Union to permanently end the practice of switching between summer and winter time, Azernews reports.

In a video message shared on his social media, Sánchez stated that the upcoming transition to winter time, scheduled for October 26 this year, no longer makes sense. He recalled that the European Commission first proposed scrapping the clock changes back in 2018, but a final decision has yet to be reached.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the majority of people in Spain and across the EU are against the biannual time change. Citing opinion polls and scientific studies, he highlighted that seasonal clock shifts do not lead to significant energy savings and can negatively impact people’s health, mood, and daily routines.

Interestingly, a 2018 survey by the European Commission showed that 84% of EU citizens supported ending the clock changes. Despite this strong public opinion, the EU has yet to implement a uniform policy, leaving countries to continue the outdated practice.

Sánchez also suggested that ending the clock changes could improve overall productivity and well-being by providing more consistent daylight hours throughout the year—an idea gaining traction among experts who study circadian rhythms and mental health.