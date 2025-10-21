Sahiba Gafarova addresses humanitarian issues at IPU Assembly in Geneva [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on a working visit to Geneva to attend the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Azernews reports.

Gafarova chaired the ongoing discussions at the Assembly today, which featured statements from parliamentary representatives of Australia, Colombia, Mozambique, Serbia, Libya, Finland, Hungary, Spain, Türkiye, Uruguay, Belgium, and several other countries.

During the first day of deliberations, Gafarova addressed the Assembly on the topic “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis,” emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation in promoting peace and ensuring humanitarian protection during global emergencies.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), established in 1889, is a global organization uniting national parliaments to advance peace, democracy, and sustainable development. Headquartered in Geneva, the IPU provides a platform for parliamentarians worldwide to engage in dialogue, exchange experiences, and strengthen legislative action on international challenges.