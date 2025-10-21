Kazakh leader highlights President Aliyev’s contribution to development of bilateral relations
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the contribution of Ilham Aliyev to the development of bilateral relations, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh leader emphasized: “Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the current high-level Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been achieved, first and foremost, thanks to your personal contribution. I deeply and highly value your unwavering support and attention to this matter.”
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that all the outstanding achievements of modern Azerbaijan are inseparably linked to the constructive and strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!