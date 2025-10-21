Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss digital and innovation cooperation in Astana [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, held a series of meetings with representatives of the Kazakh government in Astana to discuss prospects for cooperation in innovation, digitalization, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

Azernews reports that Minister Nabiyev shared details of the meetings on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

“In Astana, I met with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Nurkan Sauranbayev, and Presidential Advisor Asel Zhanassova to discuss the prospects of cooperation in innovation, digitalization, and ICT. During the visit, we also familiarized ourselves with the activities of the Astana Hub innovation center. We received detailed information about projects focused on training ICT professionals, supporting startups, and strengthening the digital ecosystem. We also exchanged views on opportunities for experience-sharing in digital development,” Nabiyev wrote.

The minister added that during his meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence, Zhaslan Madiev, the discussions focused on expanding cooperation in digital government solutions, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technologies.

The meetings underscored the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the fields of technology and digital transformation — areas increasingly seen as key drivers of economic diversification and regional innovation. Both countries are aiming to build stronger institutional and human capital capacity to foster innovation ecosystems and boost competitiveness in the digital era.