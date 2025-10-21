Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 21 2025

Azerbaijan expands import geography of oil and gas drilling pipes

21 October 2025 13:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands import geography of oil and gas drilling pipes
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has replaced Russia with Japan for its oil and gas pipeline imports. Among the key suppliers, Japan, Ukraine, and China ranked at the top. Imports from Japan amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more