Azerbaijani judokas rise in world rankings [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's Olympic judo champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) have moved into the world's top three rankings following their outstanding performances at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025, Azernews reports.

International Judo Federation (IJF) has published updated world rankings based on the tournament results.

The Azerbaijani national team took first place in the overall medal standings with nine medals.

The gold medalists were Balabay Aghayev (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Vusal Galandarli (81 kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg). Bronze medals went to Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg).

In the 73 kg category, Hidayat Heydarov advanced three places to third in the world rankings with 4176 points.

Shahram Akhadov (Uzbekistan, 4523 points) and Tatsuki Ishihara (Japan, 4500 points) hold first and second places, respectively. In the same category, Rashid Mammadaliyev rose two spots to fifth place with 3917 points.

Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) also moved up three places and now ranks second with 5118 points. The ranking leader is Matvey Kanikovskiy, representing IJF, with 5550 points.

In the 60 kg category, Balabay Aghayev climbed four places to sixth with 3356 points, while Ahmad Yusifov surged 14 spots to 12th with 2360 points.

In the 66 kg category, Ruslan Pashayev rose 11 places to fourth with 3171 points. In the 81 kg category, Zelim Tskaev moved up two places to third with 4265 points, and Vusal Galanderli jumped over 145 spots to 52nd with 812 points.

In the 90 kg class, Eljan Hajiyev (3651 points) maintained his second place, while Murad Fatiyev (2546 points) climbed 13 spots to seventh.

Among heavyweights, Ushangi Kokauri advanced seven places and now ranks seventh with 3436 points.

The Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 took place in Mexico, bringing together 231 judokas from 33 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.