Azerbaijani pavilion wins German Design Award in Osaka [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani pavilion has won the German Design Award in the "Excellent Architecture / Fair and Exhibition" category at Expo 2025 held in Osaka, Japan, Azernews reports.

Established in 2012 and internationally renowned, this prestigious award is presented to projects that drive innovation and open new perspectives through design. Representatives of the German Design Award, who visited the Azerbaijani pavilion, highly appreciated its concept, noting that it attracted significant visitor interest and was regarded as a fantastic project.

The "Expo 2025" World Expo, which ran from April 13 to October 13, welcomed over 25 million visitors in total. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani pavilion was once again among the most selected and visited pavilions. During the event, the pavilion hosted over 2 million visitors. Its concept was inspired by the "Seven Beauties" poem of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker, Nizami Ganjavi. The pavilion showcased Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, commitment to technological and sustainable development, as well as openness to dialogue.

Azerbaijan's national pavilions, which have successfully participated in Expo exhibitions since 2000, have received various awards over the years: