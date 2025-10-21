Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 21 2025

Azerbaijan sees annual internet speed growth despite slight monthly decline in ranking

21 October 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees annual internet speed growth despite slight monthly decline in ranking
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

These figures highlight Azerbaijan’s significant annual improvement in internet infrastructure, despite minor declines in global and regional rankings in the past month.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more