CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival to be held for third time [PHOTOS]
CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival will take place in Azerbaijan for the third time, Azernews reports.
The submission period has already ended, and the jury has begun evaluating the films, as announced by Ruslan Sabirli, the founder and director of the festival.
The festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.
"After the submission period ended, the organizing committee reviewed the films presented at CINEMO and checked their compliance with the festival's requirements and conditions. Based on the results, a shortlist was created, and the films were handed over to the jury. I wish all participants the best of luck," said Ruslan Sabirli.
The festival features the following categories:
International:
- Best Feature Film
- Best Short Film
- Best Documentary Film
- Best Music Video
- Best Social Media Video Blog
Local (for Azerbaijan only):
- Best Short Film
- Best Documentary Film
- Best Social Video
- Best Photography
For participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund details, and other information, please visit the festival website: www.cinemoff.com
For inquiries, you can contact the festival via email or social media accounts:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinemoff
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!