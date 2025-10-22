Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 22 2025

CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival to be held for third time [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival will take place in Azerbaijan for the third time, Azernews reports.

The submission period has already ended, and the jury has begun evaluating the films, as announced by Ruslan Sabirli, the founder and director of the festival.

The festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.

"After the submission period ended, the organizing committee reviewed the films presented at CINEMO and checked their compliance with the festival's requirements and conditions. Based on the results, a shortlist was created, and the films were handed over to the jury. I wish all participants the best of luck," said Ruslan Sabirli.

The festival features the following categories:

International:

  • Best Feature Film
  • Best Short Film
  • Best Documentary Film
  • Best Music Video
  • Best Social Media Video Blog

Local (for Azerbaijan only):

  • Best Short Film
  • Best Documentary Film
  • Best Social Video
  • Best Photography

For participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund details, and other information, please visit the festival website: www.cinemoff.com

For inquiries, you can contact the festival via email or social media accounts:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinemoff

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

