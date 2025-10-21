President Ilham Aliyev concluded state visit to Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 21.
According to Azernews, a guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
