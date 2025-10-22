Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 22 2025

Azerbaijan Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged, sees inflation within target

22 October 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the discount rate unchanged at 7 percent, maintaining the lower bound of the interest rate corridor at 6 percent and the upper bound at 8 percent, Azernews reports, citing a press release.

