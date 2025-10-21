Stellantis' Q3 Europe sales show growth

21 October 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Stellantis NV announced on Tuesday that its European sales in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 422,000 passenger cars. The best-selling models were the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, and Vauxhall/Opel Frontera, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!