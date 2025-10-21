Stellantis' Q3 Europe sales show growth
Stellantis NV announced on Tuesday that its European sales in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 422,000 passenger cars. The best-selling models were the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, and Vauxhall/Opel Frontera, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
