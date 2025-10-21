South Korea unveils missile-equipped combat robot
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korean defense company LIG Nex1 unveiled its G-Sword ground-based robotic platform at the ADEX 2025 exhibition held in Seoul, Azernews reports.
The combat robot, built on a tracked chassis, is equipped with an automatic cannon and the Raybolt anti-tank guided missile system (ATGM). Designed to engage individual targets and provide autonomous support during military operations, the G-Sword represents a significant advancement in robotic warfare technology.
The platform features an AI-powered navigation system and advanced terrain-scanning sensors, enabling it to autonomously plan and navigate complex routes even in challenging environments. Its modular design allows for the integration of a wide range of equipment and weaponry, including communication repeaters and air defense systems. Additionally, the G-Sword can be used to transport various types of cargo, enhancing its versatility on the battlefield.
An interesting aspect of the G-Sword is its potential role in reducing human casualties by performing high-risk tasks such as frontline reconnaissance and precision strikes. As robotics and AI continue to evolve, platforms like the G-Sword may become central to future military strategies around the world.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!