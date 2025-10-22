President of Azerbaijan congratulates Prime Minister of Japan

22 October 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Madame Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of Japan.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan–Japan relations. At present, there are excellent opportunities to further enrich cooperation between our two countries with new content in various fields.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and expand our mutually beneficial cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels, fully utilizing the existing potential.

Once again, I convey my congratulations to you and wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Japan."