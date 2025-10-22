Azerbaijan Judo Federation holds extraordinary conference [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has conducted an extraordinary conference, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, the President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Nabiyev, members of the Executive Committee, and other official figures attended the event.

The conference began with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rashad Nabiyev expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his attention and support towards Azerbaijani sports and the development of judo.

He pointed out that thanks to the continuous support of the head of state, Azerbaijan is now recognised as a strong sports country worldwide. During the conference, it was decided to send a letter of gratitude to the country's president on behalf of the Federation.

The achieved successes are the result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, the Federation, sports organisations, coaches, athletes, and all members of the judo community.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation in recent years. He stressed the significance of the work done in terms of both sports achievements and the popularisation of judo and its educational aspects.

During the conference, the composition of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation's Executive Committee was determined.

Rashad Nabiyev, Rovshan Rustamov, Elnur Mammadli, Rashad Rassullu, Asif Asgarov, Azer Asgarov, Nazim Huseynov, Movlud Miraliyev, and Elkhan Mammadov were elected as committee members.

Based on the decision of the conference, Rashad Nabiyev was confirmed as the president of the Federation, Rovshan Rustamov and Elnur Mammadli as vice-presidents, and Rashad Rassullu as the executive vice-president.

A vote was also held to elect the members and chairperson of the AJF's Control and Inspection Committee. Natiq Baghirov, Dilara Mammadova, and Orkhan Asadov were confirmed as committee members, and Natiq Baghirov was elected as the chairperson.

Following this, an extended meeting of the newly elected Executive Committee was held. Representatives from sports organisations, clubs, and judo coaches participated in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Executive Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Rasullu, presented the activity report for the period 2022–2025. Afterwards, discussions were held with the coaches about the development and popularisation of judo in the regions, and the proposals and recommendations of the participants were listened to.

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Rashad Nabiyev, stated at the meeting that judo is developing in almost all regions of the country today, new clubs are being established, and restoration works are being carried out in existing halls. He noted that judo plays an important role in keeping children and youth away from harmful habits, allowing them to spend their time productively, and protecting girls from early marriages by involving them in sports.

The meeting emphasised the decisive role of coaches in this process and stated that the Federation's goal is not only to win medals but also to support the development of healthy and worthy young people.

It was also mentioned that the AJF will continue to implement training programs for the professional development of coaches. Efforts will also continue in strengthening the material and technical base of judo halls, creating new clubs, and opening judo sections.

The proposals raised during the meeting will be analysed by the Federation's secretariat, and after relevant assessments, they will be added to the Federation's work program and implemented systematically.