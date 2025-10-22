'Celestial Religions' project presented at Vatican [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

The "Celestial Religions" project, based on Azerbaijani carpet weavers' creation of a triptych, was presented at the Vatican, Azernews reports.

The presentation took place during the meeting between the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and Pope Leo XIV.

This artwork is dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, and is a manifestation of profound philosophical thought and the spirit of national craftsmanship.

Each of the three carpets symbolizes different religions and cultures, yet when combined, they express the common values of humanity—peace, compassion, and justice. The project embodies the universal values stemming from the depths of Azerbaijani culture and represents a strategy of cultural diplomacy.

The triptych is planned to be exhibited not only at the Vatican but also in various countries around the world. In this context, the artwork holds cultural and political significance for introducing Azerbaijan's multicultural heritage to the world. It demonstrates the global reach of Azerbaijan's cultural voice and shows that Azerbaijani carpet art carries not only aesthetic value but also philosophical depth.