Kazakh musicians dazzle with stunning performance [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Master's students of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, who participated in a scientific internship program at the Baku Music Academy (BMA), have presented a concert program at the Academy, Azernews reports.

The concert was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Azerbaijan's great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

At the beginning of the concert, Baku Music Academy's Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Professor Narmina Guliyeva, spoke about the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, noting the long-standing traditions and the continued collaboration between the two countries' higher education institutions, which she highly praised.

People's Artist, Doctor of Philosophy, Vice-Rector for Science and Creative Affairs, Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade, wished the students success in their endeavors.

The concert featured works by composers from Kazakhstan and other countries, as well as folk music pieces.

At the end of the event, Nargiz Huseynova, Head of the Additional Education Department at Baku Music Academy, was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the delegation of the Kazakhstan National Conservatory.

The Kazakh National Conservatory's master's students were awarded certificates confirming the completion of their professional development courses.

In turn, the students expressed their gratitude to the Baku Music Academy's faculty and staff, particularly to People's Artist and Baku Music Academy's Rector, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, for their attention and care.

The master's students of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory (Group 1) are nearing the completion of their scientific internship program at the Baku Music Academy.