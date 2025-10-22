Shifting tides in global oil trade and Baku's strategic position

22 October 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Economically, the impact could be far-reaching. According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a 50 per cent tariff could reduce India’s exports to the US from $86.5 billion to $50 billion by 2026, with textiles, jewellery, shrimp, and carpets among the hardest-hit sectors. The potential contraction could also slow India’s GDP growth by about one per cent and threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs. For Moscow, India’s retreat poses a more serious challenge. India and China have...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.