Rising reserves bolster Azerbaijan’s economic resilience amid global volatility

22 October 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In a year marked by currency turbulence across emerging markets, Azerbaijan’s manat has quietly defied the odds. While regional peers grapple with inflationary pressures, capital flight, and external shocks, the manat has remained remarkably stable against the US dollar — a testament to the country’s prudent macroeconomic management and favorable external sector dynamics.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!