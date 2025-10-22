Tesla issues recall for US vehicles

22 October 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla Inc. is recalling 12,936 vehicles in the United States due to a battery connection issue that could lead to a sudden loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

